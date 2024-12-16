Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lands in Bhutan for 3-day visit: Talks to boost bilateral ties on agenda

Follow us on Image Source : X Himanata Biswa Sarma, along with his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma in Bhutan

In a significant diplomatic move, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived in Thimphu, Bhutan, on December 16, 2024, to begin a crucial three-day official visit. Accompanied by his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Bhutan’s foreign minister, Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel for the warm welcome at the airport.

CM Sarma shared the update on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, saying, "Just landed in Thimphu. Thankful to H.E Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel, Foreign Minister of Bhutan, for welcoming Riniki and me at the Airport. I look forward to boosting Bharat’s ties with this beautiful nation during my three-day visit."

The visit, scheduled from December 16 to 19, 2024, comes at the invitation of the Royal Government of Bhutan. It marks the first-ever visit by an Assam Chief Minister to Bhutan and is seen as a significant step in strengthening the historical bond between the two regions. During his stay, CM Sarma will receive an audience with His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, as well as meet Bhutan’s Prime Minister. The visit also coincides with Bhutan’s National Day celebrations, where CM Sarma will attend as a special guest.

This visit is expected to bolster ties in areas such as trade, culture, and regional security. CM Sarma’s presence at Bhutan’s National Day celebrations on December 17 highlights the growing diplomatic relations between Assam and Bhutan, with the event being the first of its kind to feature an Assam Chief Minister as a guest of honour.

CM Sarma, in a social media post, expressed his hope that the visit would further reinforce the enduring friendship between the people of Bhutan and Assam. The visit reflects Assam’s increasing diplomatic presence abroad and its efforts to strengthen relations with neighbouring countries.

The event underscores the growing importance of diplomatic engagement, marking a new chapter in Assam’s international relations.