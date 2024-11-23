Assam Bypoll Results: BJP-led NDA leads in four constituencies, tight race in Samaguri

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with the NDA candidate from Sidli constituency Nirmal Kumar Brahma.

The ruling NDA alliance in Assam has secured early leads in four of the five Assembly constituencies where bypolls were held recently, according to officials on Saturday (November 23). The counting of votes, which began at 8 am amid tight security, has shown promising signs for the BJP and its allies, with early trends indicating significant leads in key seats.

In Behali, BJP's Diganta Ghatowal is leading by 1,091 votes over Congress's Jayanta Bora, while in Bongaigaon, AGP's Diptimayee Choudhury has taken a slender lead of 674 votes against Congress’s Brajenjit Singha. In the Sidli (ST) constituency, United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma is ahead of his Bodoland People's Front (BPF) rival Suddho Kumar Basumatary by 1,089 votes.

Additionally, Dholai BJP's Nihar Ranjan Das is leading by 10,876 votes over Congress’s Dhrubijyoti Purkayastha.

However, Sarmaguri Congress’s Tanzil Hussain is leading by 8812 votes over the BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah, but the remaining constituencies have shown significant progress for the NDA alliance candidates. The bypolls were held on November 13 for five Assembly seats that became vacant following the election of the previous representatives to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

The BJP contested in three of the five constituencies—Behali, Samaguri, and Dholai (SC)—while its alliance partners, AGP and UPPL, fielded candidates for the Bongaigaon and Sidli (ST) seats, respectively. With the early trends favoring the NDA, the ruling alliance appears poised for a strong performance in these key constituencies.

As the counting continues, all eyes are on the final results, which will determine the fate of 34 candidates who contested in these high-stakes bypolls.