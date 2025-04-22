Assam: Bomb threat sparks chaos at Gauhati High Court, triggers massive security sweep A bomb threat email sent to the Gauhati High Court triggered panic and a major security response, with investigations currently underway.

Guwahati:

Panic gripped the Gauhati High Court on Tuesday afternoon after an anonymous email threatened to blow up the court complex, forcing a temporary halt in proceedings and triggering a swift response from law enforcement.

The alarming email reportedly sent to the Registrar’s personal Gmail account, led to an immediate call to security agencies. Police teams, along with a bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs, arrived at the scene shortly after the threat was reported. Officials took the warning seriously and initiated a thorough search operation across the premises.

After an exhaustive inspection, no suspicious objects were found, and the threat was declared a hoax. “It is a bomb hoax. The threat was received via email from an unknown account,” confirmed a senior police official. Joint Commissioner of Police, Ankur Jain, also stated that nothing dangerous was discovered during the operation.

While the contents of the email and the identity of the sender remain undisclosed, officials have assured that a full investigation is underway to trace the origin of the threat. Security has been further tightened in and around the High Court as a precautionary measure.

This incident marks the second bomb scare in Guwahati this year. On January 26, Republic Day celebrations were disrupted by false reports of explosives at multiple locations across the city. That threat, too, was later found to be baseless.

Tuesday’s scare comes amid a recent surge in similar hoax threats across the country. Just a day earlier, several Sub-Divisional Magistrate offices in Delhi—Kapashera, Dwarka, and Najafgarh—also received bomb threats via email, which were eventually dismissed as false alarms.

In another unrelated case last week, Chakeri Airport in Kanpur faced a similar situation when a prank caller falsely claimed a bomb was placed in a plane. The caller was tracked down and apprehended within hours.

Authorities in Guwahati have appealed to the public to remain calm while emphasizing that stringent action will be taken against anyone found responsible for spreading panic through fake threats. The investigation into Tuesday’s email threat remains ongoing.