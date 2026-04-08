Assam Assembly Elections 2026: From Himanta Biswa Sarma to Gaurav Gogoi, key candidates in the fray

Guwahati:

The Assam Assembly Election is all set to be held on April 9 in a single phase the polls are heating up as major parties like the BJP, AGP and BPF have announced their candidate lists. These lists give a clear picture of the political battle across the state’s 126 seats. While the BJP has released a list of candidates, its allies AGP and BPF have also named their candidate for key constituencies. The Assam Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, 2026. The counting of votes will be done on May 4.

Notably, the Assembly elections will take place in four states and a Union Territory this year. While Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will go to polls on April 9, Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23 and Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Results for all these states will be declared on May 4.

Polling details at a glance

Voting Date: April 9, 2026

April 9, 2026 Counting of Votes: May 4, 2026

May 4, 2026 Total Seats: 126 Assembly constituencies

126 Assembly constituencies Polling Stations: 31,486 set up across the state

Reserved seats in Assam:

9 for Scheduled Castes

19 for Scheduled Tribes

The number of candidates in the fray this time are 241 which less than in 2021. There were 946 candidates contesting the Assembly elections in 2021 in ASSAM. Voting in 2021 was held in three phases – on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

Assam Assembly Election 2026: Check key candidates

Several influential leaders from different political parties are in the fray this year for the Assembly elections. Their election campaigns and public connect could significantly impact the final results this time.