Assam Assembly Elections 2026: From Himanta Biswa Sarma to Gaurav Gogoi, key candidates in the fray

The Assam Assembly Election is all set to be held on April 9 in a single phase the polls are heating up as major parties like the BJP, AGP and BPF have announced their candidate lists. These lists give a clear picture of the political battle across the state’s 126 seats. While the BJP has released a list of candidates, its allies AGP and BPF have also named their candidate for key constituencies. The Assam Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, 2026. The counting of votes will be done on May 4.
Notably, the Assembly elections will take place in four states and a Union Territory this year. While Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will go to polls on April 9, Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23 and Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Results for all these states will be declared on May 4.
Polling details at a glance
- Voting Date: April 9, 2026
- Counting of Votes: May 4, 2026
- Total Seats: 126 Assembly constituencies
- Polling Stations: 31,486 set up across the state
Reserved seats in Assam:
- 9 for Scheduled Castes
- 19 for Scheduled Tribes
The number of candidates in the fray this time are 241 which less than in 2021. There were 946 candidates contesting the Assembly elections in 2021 in ASSAM. Voting in 2021 was held in three phases – on March 27, April 1 and April 6.
Assam Assembly Election 2026: Check key candidates
Several influential leaders from different political parties are in the fray this year for the Assembly elections. Their election campaigns and public connect could significantly impact the final results this time.
- Himanta Biswa Sarma - The incumbent Chief Minister and a central figure in the BJP's campaign strategy
- Gaurav Gogoi - A prominent Congress leader with strong grassroots appeal
- Debabrata Saikia - A key Congress voice in the state assembly
- Biswajit Daimary - An influential political figure with regional importance
- Ripun Bora - Known for his active role in opposition politics
- Ajanta Neog - A senior leader with administrative experience
- Atul Bora - A significant face in regional party politics
- Keshab Mahanta - A veteran leader with a strong political presence
- Akhil Gogoi - A vocal activist-turned-politician
- Aminul Islam - A leader representing minority concerns