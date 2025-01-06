Tourists stranded in frozen lake at Arunachal's Sela Pass, Kiren Rijiju shares video and advice to be careful

Follow us on Image Source : X/KIREN RIJIJU Visuals from the Arunachal Pradesh's Sela Pass

Tourists stranded in frozen lake: A group of tourists were stranded at Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh when the ice of a frozen lake beneath them broke, causing them to fall into the icy waters. The horrific incident took place in the snow-clad region, which is a popular winter destination for its mesmerising views.

The sudden collapse of the ice caused panic, but the quick action of the people present there averted a tragedy. Armed with bamboo sticks, they successfully rescued the tourists from the icy water.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, highlighting the dangers of winter tourism in regions like Sela Pass. The viral video shows four individuals, including two women, trapped in the frozen lake after the ice cracked beneath them.

Local authorities have issued warnings, urging visitors to adhere to safety guidelines when traveling in such areas to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Kiren Rijiju advices to be careful

Union minister Kiren Rijiju shared the video on X and urged travellers to stay cautious and prepared when visiting difficult terrains. "At Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh. My advice to tourists: Walk on the Frozen Lakes with experienced people, drive carefully on slippery snow roads and be aware of snow avalanche. Temperatures is freezing so wear warm clothes and enjoy. Your safety is important," said Rijiju.

"Many tourists met with accident due to pure ignorance or inexperience of the drivers. One must be extremely careful driving in hills, especially in the snow areas," he added.

