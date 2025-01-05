Himanta Biswa Sarma meets top industry players in Mumbai ahead of Advantage Assam 2.0

Follow us on Image Source : X CM Sarma attending meeting in Mumbai

Ahead of the highly anticipated Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma led a high-powered delegation to Mumbai for crucial discussions with leading industry players. The meeting, held on Saturday, focused on showcasing Assam's rich investment potential and exploring opportunities for collaboration with major corporations.

During the visit, CM Sarma met with Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and other top executives, including Sunil Dsouza, CEO of Tata Consumer, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO of Tata Power, and Dr. Randhir Thakur, CEO of Tata Electronics. They discussed the upcoming summit and the vast business opportunities that Assam offers across several sectors, including infrastructure, green energy, electronics, and semiconductors.

The delegation, which includes senior Assam government officials such as Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota and Principal Secretary Dr. KK Dwivedi, is in Mumbai for a three-day roadshow to promote the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, scheduled for February 25 and 26 in Guwahati. CM Sarma used the occasion to present Assam's remarkable growth, highlighting the state's impressive 19.1% GSDP growth in FY 2024 and the potential for further economic development.

Key discussions also took place with Aalok Shanghvi, Executive Director, and Rahul Awasthi, Global Head of Operations from Sun Pharma, where the focus was on Assam’s growing economic landscape and the state’s investment-friendly policies.

In addition to the Tata Group and Sun Pharma, CM Sarma plans to meet other prominent industrialists from major companies like Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra Group, Adani Airports, HDFC Bank, HUL, Luxmi Tea, and Piramal Group, among others. These meetings aim to highlight Assam’s strategic geographic location, robust infrastructure, and the state’s pro-investment policies, making it an attractive destination for business and infrastructure development.

Dr. Sarma also emphasised opportunities in sectors such as aerospace, defense manufacturing, renewable energy, food processing, hydrocarbons, and pharmaceuticals, positioning Assam as a growing hub for both national and global investments.

The series of meetings underscores the state's commitment to fostering economic growth and attracting strategic investments, further cementing Assam's place as a leading investment destination in India.