Tripura: 13 students injured as picnic bus catches fire in Mohanpur | Watch

Thirteen school students sustained burn injuries after a bus carrying picnickers caught fire in West Tripura's Mohanpur on Sunday, officials reported. The incident occurred when a generator kept inside the bus exploded, causing the vehicle to go up in flames, according to West Tripura Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Kumar. Of the injured, nine students were referred to GBP Hospital in Agartala for advanced treatment, while four others were treated and discharged from a local health facility.

"An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion and assess safety lapses," Kumar stated.

Sadly, the tragedy prompted Chief Minister Manik Saha to show concern and also offer prayers for the injured students' speedy recovery. The Chief Minister expressed through Facebook: “Deeply concerned about the unfortunate incident in Mohanpur, where a picnic bus caught fire after a generator blast. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured in this tragic event.”

Saha said the administration will keep on comforting the people that the developments will provide victims with immediate medical care. "The safety and well-being of people affected are our top priority. I urge everybody to exercise caution and mindfulness during picnics and other recreational activities," he said.

With safety protocols about picnic trips and the handling of equipment such as generators in question, authorities are likely to review the regulations concerning the same to avert recurrences. This unfortunate incident has raised safety concerns for picnic trips and using equipment like generators during school picnics.

The community stands with the injured students at this time, with many voicing solidarity and offering hands to the families affected. Further updates are expected on the investigation and the students' conditions.