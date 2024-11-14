ISRO sets up first space education lab in Arunachal Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : @PASANG_SONA/X Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona inaugurated state's first-ever space education lab

In a first, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) set up a space education lab in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district. The lab has been set up by ISRO Space Tutor in collaboration with Vyomika Space Academy.

State's first-ever space education lab was inaugurated by state Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Wednesday at the Government Higher Secondary School Yazali, officials said on Thursday.

State education minister lauded state administration

During the inauguration, Sona lauded the initiative of the Keyi Panyor district administration and said that the space education lab will pave the way for exploring the wonders of space for young minds and that the new district is setting a good example for the whole of the state to emulate.

SAC/ISRO Director highlights India's space exploration efforts

SAC/ISRO Director Nilesh Desai said that India is making great strides in the field of space exploration and exposure of young learners to space science would fasten India's progress as a whole.

Local MLA Toko Tatung was also present at the inaugural event. While addressing the occasion, he stressed the significance of space science in the education sector and encouraged the students and teachers to make full use of the Lab.

Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, the Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor said, "It is an initiative to not only educate but also inspire young minds to dream bigger."

(With PTI Inputs)