Arunachal Pradesh: Huge cache of China made weapons recovered by security forces in Changlang

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

Security forces have successfully thwarted a Chinese attempt to smuggle weapons into Arunachal Pradesh, recovering a significant number of "Made in China" assault rifles from the Changlang district. The Defense Ministry spokesperson provided the details on Sunday, stating that the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, in coordination with the local police, conducted a joint operation.

The operation, which utilized drones, sniffer dogs, and metal detectors, was carried out in the dense forests of the Namdapha Reserve Forest, resulting in a major success for the security forces.

Seized Chinese assault rifles

According to Lieutenant Colonel Amit Shukla, a spokesperson for the Defense Ministry, the joint operation led to the recovery of 10 MQ-81 and Type 81 assault rifles, all manufactured in China. The rifles were found in various locations near the 27-mile stretch of the Miao-Vijaynagar road, which runs through the Namdapha National Park and Tiger Sanctuary. It is believed that the weapons were hidden by militants of the Eastern Nagaland National Government (ENGN) before their surrender last year. These arms had been sought after by active insurgent groups in the Changlang region for the past six months.

Weapons hidden in dense forests

The successful operation was based on reliable intelligence, which led security forces to meticulously search the dense forests, ultimately recovering the weapons. Lieutenant Colonel Shukla noted that the forces had ensured the safety of tourists in the Namdapha Reserve Forest by securing safe routes before proceeding with the mission. "The operation was carried out in a professional and precise manner, ensuring that the weapons did not fall into the hands of insurgents," he said.

This operation underscores the dedication of Indian security forces to maintaining peace and security in the region. The successful retrieval of these weapons marks another key victory in the ongoing battle against insurgency in the area, reflecting the security forces’ continuous commitment to thwarting illegal activities and maintaining stability in the region.