Zelenskyy to meet Trump in Washington after US President's Alaska summit with Putin Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he plans to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday after Trump's summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed plans to meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, following Trump's high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. In a social media post, Zelenskyy said that he and Trump had a "substantive conversation," discussing key issues related to the ongoing war in Ukraine and potential avenues for peace.

‘Long and meaningful’ conversation

Zelenskyy shared details of his phone call with President Trump, describing it as "long and substantive." According to the Ukrainian leader, the conversation lasted more than an hour and a half, with the first part being a one-on-one discussion between the two leaders.

"We had a long and substantive conversation with POTUS," Zelenskyy wrote on social media platform X. The conversation included a review of Trump’s recent summit with Putin, with the US president sharing key points from his meeting with the Russian leader.

"It is important that America’s strength has an impact on the development of the situation," Zelenskyy said.

Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting

During their call, President Trump proposed a trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. Zelenskyy expressed strong support for the idea. "We support President Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy-Trump meeting

Zelenskyy confirmed that his visit to Washington on Monday will be an opportunity to discuss in detail the path toward ending the war. "On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, DC, to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war," he wrote.

Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the invitation to meet with Trump and reiterated the need for international cooperation. "It is important that Europeans are involved at every stage to ensure reliable security guarantees together with America," he noted. “We also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security,” he said.

"We continue to coordinate our positions with all partners. I thank everyone who is helping," he added, thanking those who have supported Ukraine in its struggle.

First meeting after Oval Office spat

On February 28, 2025, US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in a tense session in the Oval Office, Washington, DC. The meeting, intended to reaffirm continued US support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s ongoing invasion, was expected to culminate in the signing of the Ukraine–United States Mineral Resources Agreement. However, the session ended abruptly