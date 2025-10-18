Zelenskyy's stylish military suit wins Trump's compliments again during White House meeting | WATCH Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky donned a black military-style suit for his Friday meeting with US President Donald Trump, earning praise. This marked a repeat of Trump’s compliments from their August meeting.

New Delhi:

During his meeting with Donald Trump in Washington, Zelensky once again wore a black military-style suit that caught the US President’s attention. Trump complimented Zelensky openly, saying, "I think he looks beautiful in his jacket," and added, "It's actually very stylish, I like it." The praise sparked smiles and lighthearted moments during the meeting.

Not the first suit time

This was not the first time Zelensky’s attire made headlines. Back in August, Zelensky also wore the same suit when he met Trump at the White House. This change came after a reporter criticized his earlier visits for not wearing a formal suit. Zelensky’s choice this time was a confident response, which Trump appreciated publicly.

The meeting focus

Apart from fashion talk, the meeting was centered around the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Zelensky sought support and requested Tomahawk missile systems from the US, a proposal Trump showed hesitation toward.