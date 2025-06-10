YouTuber Finny Da Legend, wife Bubbly shot dead during livestream on Las Vegas strip YouTuber Finny Da Legend and his wife Bubbly were fatally shot during a livestream on the Las Vegas Strip, sparking shock and outrage online.

New Delhi:

In a shocking and tragic event, popular YouTuber Finny Da Legend and his wife, affectionately known as Bubbly, were fatally shot during a livestream on Sunday night near the iconic Bellagio fountains on the Las Vegas Strip. The horrifying incident unfolded live before viewers and has since sparked widespread outrage and grief across the internet.

Livestream turns deadly

The couple was engaged in a casual livestream — laughing and chatting — when the fatal attack occurred. The footage, originally broadcast on YouTube, was quickly removed by the platform, but disturbing clips have since circulated widely on social media. The video shows an individual approaching the couple before suddenly opening fire, sending the stream into chaos.

Police respond to gunfire

According to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), the shooting took place around 10:40 p.m. on June 8, 2025, in the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Officers on routine patrol nearby responded immediately after hearing gunfire and found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

"Medical personnel arrived, and the two victims were pronounced deceased at the scene," the LVMPD confirmed in an official statement posted on X (formerly Twitter). The department's Homicide Section is leading the ongoing investigation.

Suspect surrenders

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Manuel Ruiz. In a major development, Ruiz turned himself in to authorities on June 9, walking into a Henderson Police Station. He was arrested without incident and has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon.

Who were Finny and Bubbly?

Finny Da Legend was a rising content creator known for his charismatic presence and engaging livestreams that often featured his wife, Bubbly. Together, they had garnered a loyal fanbase for their positive energy and genuine chemistry on camera. Fans are mourning the loss of the couple, with tributes pouring in across social media platforms.

“Bubbly brought warmth and laughter to every video,” one viewer wrote. “They were like family to us — this is heartbreaking.”

YouTube takes action

In response to the incident and growing backlash, YouTube has removed the channel “SinCity-MannyWise,” operated by Ruiz and known as Sin City Family, citing violations of the platform’s community guidelines. The company emphasized its zero-tolerance policy toward violent content and behaviour.

Public shock and grief

The tragedy has sparked outrage not only for its brutality but for the fact that it was broadcast live, amplifying the trauma for viewers and raising fresh concerns about the risks digital creators face in public settings.

As authorities continue their investigation, fans and fellow content creators are left grappling with the horrifying loss of two beloved figures who turned their everyday lives into moments of shared joy and connection.