YouTuber facing backlash for eating chicken at ISKCON restaurant apologises, says 'I would never..' | VIDEO British YouTuber Cenzo apologises after backlash for KFC prank at vegetarian ISKCON restaurant in London

London:

The British content creator who filmed himself eating KFC chicken and taunting staff at Govinda's, a vegetarian ISKCON restaurant located in London, has issued a public apology after his video drew widespread outrage online. The YouTuber, identified as Cenzo, has around 6,000 subscribers and admitted in a video statement that the prank was part of a broader effort to target vegan restaurants in the area.

In a follow-up video, Cenzo shared a clip showing a man warning him that he was about to enter a temple and informing him that Govinda's, which serves only vegetarian and vegan food, was located next door. Although Cenzo initially appeared to turn away, he proceeded to enter the restaurant and carry out the prank. "If I had known that the restaurant was with the temple, I would have never filmed that prank and left," he said in his apology.

YouTuber responds to outrage

Cenzo said he has since contacted the restaurant and plans to visit them personally to apologise. “God knows what they must be going through, seeing themselves all over social media over something that I would call a joke but in reality, it was not a joke,” he acknowledged. He admitted that his actions were "ill-timed and irresponsible" and that he had crossed a line by eating chicken in a vegan space linked to the Hindu community.

Realisation after backlash

Following intense criticism online, Cenzo said he took time to research the restaurant and the religious values of its patrons. “They believe in no violence and peaceful behaviours towards animals and people. My actions came off as offensive to the community, and I would like to offer heartfelt, sincere apologies,” he said.

In the original video, which quickly went viral, Cenzo is seen offering fried chicken to staff after being informed that the restaurant does not serve meat. He is also seen dangling pieces of chicken from his mouth while shouting “free the chicken” before being escorted out.