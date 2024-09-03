Yemen's Houthi rebels attack two crude oil tankers in Red Sea, US says 'reckless acts of terrorism'

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS (FILE) The attacks came amid US efforts to salvage the still-burning Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion on the Red Sea.

Washington: Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels targeted two crude oil tankers in the Red Sea on Monday (local time), according to the US Central Command. The Saudi-flagged tanker Amjad and the Panama-flagged Blue Lagoon I came under Houthi fire on Monday, which the US called "reckless acts of terrorism" as tensions rose in the region.

The attacks are the latest in the Iranian-backed rebels' campaign that has disrupted the $1 trillion in goods that pass through the Red Sea each year over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip and has halted some aid shipments to conflict-ravaged Sudan and Yemen. The Houthis have claimed responsibility for targeting the Blue Lagoon with multiple missiles and drones but did not make any mention of the Saudi tanker.

In a statement, the US Central Command said the Houthis attacked the tankers with two ballistic missiles and a one-way attack uncrewed aerial system, hitting both vessels. "Both vessels are laden with crude oil. The MV AMJAD is carrying approximately two million barrels of oil, almost twice the amount onboard the Greek-owned MV DELTA SOUNION, which the Houthis attacked on Aug 21," it said.

"These reckless acts of terrorism by the Houthis continue to destabilize regional and global commerce, as well as put the lives of civilian mariners and maritime ecosystems at risk," it added. The US is also making efforts to salvage the still-burning Sounion oil tanker earlier hit by the Houthis to avert a 'major environmental disaster' posed by its cargo of 1 million barrels of crude oil.

Houthi attack on Blue Lagoon I

In Monday's attack on the Panama-flagged tanker, two ballistic missiles hit Blue Lagoon I and a third exploded ner the ship, according to the multination Joint Maritime Information Centre overseen by the US Navy, and all the crew was reportedly safe. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for the attack on the Blue Lagoon I late Monday night.

The Blue Lagoon I is travelling south through the Red Sea to an unlisted destination. The vessel was coming from Russia's port of Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea and had been broadcasting that it had Russian-origin cargo on board. In recent months, the Blue Lagoon I travelled to India, which gets more than 40 per cent of its oil imports from Russia.

There were no comments from the Greek-based firm operating the ship and the Amjad's owner, Saudi national shipping group Bahri. Both vessels had a combined capacity of three million barrels. In the case of the Amjad attack, the Houthis likely did not claim it given a yearslong, de facto cease-fire in which the group has not attacked Saudi Arabia as the kingdom tries to reach a peace deal with the rebels.

US shoots down two Houthi missiles

Meanwhile, the US military also claimed to successfully destroy two missile systems in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen. "It was determined these systems presented an imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," it said in a statement.

The Houthis first launched aerial drone and missile strikes on the waterway in November, acting in solidarity with Palestinians under attack in Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. In more than 70 attacks, the Houthis have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three seafarers.

The rebels maintain that they target ships linked to Israel, the US or the UK to force an end to Israel's campaign against Hamas in Gaza. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some bound for Iran.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Netanyahu promises Hamas 'will pay high price' as he pushes back against widespread protests in Israel