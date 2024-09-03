Netanyahu promises Hamas 'will pay high price' as he pushes back against widespread protests in Israel

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem.

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday pushed back against renewed calls for a ceasefire in Gaza as hundreds of thousands of Israelis protested and went on strike in the wake of the deaths of six hostages, saying Hamas will "pay the price" and insisting on Israeli presence in the Philadelphi corridor, a narrow crossing in Gaza's border with Egypt where Israel claims Hamas smuggles weapons in the territory.

In his first public address since protests erupted on Sunday, Netanyahu said, "Israel will not accept this massacre. Hamas will pay a very high price for that... The axis of evil needs the Philadelphi corridor, and for that reason we must control the Philadelphi corridor. Hamas insists for that reason that we not be there, and for that reason, I insist that we be there."

"I would define the end of the war in Gaza when Hamas no longer rules Gaza. We throw them out," said the Israeli PM, adding that he was more committed than anyone else towards a ceasefire deal but "no one will preach to me". The issue of the so-called Philadelphi corridor has been a major point in efforts to secure a deal to halt the fighting in Gaza.

Protests in Israel over hostage deaths

On Sunday, hundreds of thousands of Israelis poured into the streets in grief and anger in what appeared to be the largest protest against the Netanyahu-led government since the beginning of the war, after the deaths of six Israeli hostages. Furious protestors thronged to the streets chanting "Now! Now!" as they demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a cease-fire with Hamas to bring the remaining captives home.

Thousands of people, some of them weeping, gathered Sunday night outside Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem. In Tel Aviv, hostages' relatives marched with coffins to symbolise the toll. "We really think that the government is making these decisions for its own conservation and not for the lives of the hostages, and we need to tell them, ‘Stop!’” said Shlomit Hacohen, a Tel Aviv resident.

The strike disrupted transport and medical services in several Israeli districts and many shops and businesses were closed after the head of the Histadrut union, which represents hundreds of thousands of workers, called a national stoppage.

On Monday, thousands again gathered in Tel Aviv, waving blue and white Israeli flags or carrying photographs of the deceased hostages, and the largest trade union launched a general strike to press the government to reach a deal. Later, at a cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said the strike action was shameful during wartime and said it strengthened the hand of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar. "It's like telling him, you murdered six (hostages) and we are with you," Israeli media quoted the prime minister as saying.

Biden says Netanyahu not doing enough for ceasefire deal

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said Netanyahu was not doing enough to secure a deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas and the United States was close to presenting a final proposal to negotiators working on a hostage and ceasefire agreement. His remarks came as the deceased hostages included 23-year-old American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin, triggering an outpouring of grief in the US as well.

Asked whether he thought Netanyahu was doing enough to reach a hostage deal, Biden said "No." He did not elaborate on his remarks. Netanyahu appeared to push back when asked about Biden's comments, saying pressure should be applied to Hamas, not Israel, particularly after the hostages' deaths. Senior Israeli sources said it was "remarkable" that Biden was pressuring Netanyahu over a hostage deal rather than Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris also met with the US hostage negotiation team, during which the president expressed "devastation and outrage" at the hostages' murders, and they discussed the next steps in efforts to free the remaining captives, the White House said.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu's stance has also widened a rift with his own defence minister Yoav Gallant after the latter called on the cabinet to reverse an earlier decision to keep troops in the Philadelphi corridor in order to reach a deal to bring more hostages home. Asked whether he would fire his defence minister, Netanyahu said they could keep working together "as long as there is trust".

