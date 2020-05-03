Worldwide coronavirus cases near 3.5 million; death toll at 2,44,660

Image Source : AP A CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) volunteer checking appointments and directing cars lining up for coronavirus testing in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles.

Worldwide coronavirus cases are nearing 3.5 million mark with positive patients toll currently at 34,81,162 including 244,660 deaths and over 1,60,705 recovered, according to the worldometer figures on Sunday. United State continues to remain the worst-hit country with positive cases toll at 11,60,585 including 67,441 deaths. Following US, is Spain with second most maximum number of coronavirus cases 2,45,567 including 25,100 deaths and Italy with 2,09,328 cases including 28,710 deaths.

An Indian-American physician in Kansas City has begun a study to find if something called “remote intercessory prayer” might initiate God to heal those infected with the coronavirus. Dhanunjaya Lakkireddy launched the four-month prayer study on Friday, which involves 1,000 coronavirus patients who are in intensive care. In the study, none of the patients’ prescribed standard care will be changed. They will be divided in two groups of 500 each and prayers will be offered for one of the groups.

Also, neither group will be informed about the prayers. The four-month study will investigate "the role of remote intercessory multi-denominational prayer on clinical outcomes in COVID-19 patients," according to a description provided to the National Institutes of Health. Half of the patients, randomly chosen, will receive a "universal" prayer offered in five denominational forms -- Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, Judaism, and Buddhism -- while the other patients will constitute the control group.

All the patients will receive the standard of care prescribed by their medical providers and Lakkireddy has assembled a steering committee of medical professionals to oversee the study.

Worst hit nations due to coronavirus according to Worldometer

