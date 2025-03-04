Will Zelenskyy step down? Trump drops big hint saying 'won't be around very long..' After the US stopped military aid to Ukraine, US President Donald Trump dropped a big hint on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying, he "won't be around very long."

US President Donald Trump has warned that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "won't be around very long" if progress is not made on the peace deal with Russia. Trump's comments have come following a verbal clash between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in the Oval Office.

Here's what Trump said

Trump, who seeks the cessation of hostilities between Moscow and Kyiv, said that the ceasefire "should not be that hard a deal to make. It could be made very fast." He added, "Now, maybe somebody doesn't want to make a deal, and if somebody doesn't want to make a deal, I think that person won't be around very long."

When asked what he wants to see from Zelenskyy to restart negotiations, Trump said, Well, I just think he (Zelenskyy) should be more appreciative because this country has stuck with them through thick and thin."

Trump underscores US' aid to Ukraine

President Trump underscored the aid provided by the US to Ukraine, as he said, "We've given them much more than Europe, and Europe should have given more than us, because, as you know, that's right there. That's the border."

Taking a dig at Europe regarding its aid to Ukraine, Trump said, "I'm saying they're just—they were a lot smarter than Joe Biden because Joe Biden didn't have a clue. He just gave money hand over fist, and they should have been able to equalise with us."

"In other words, if we gave a dollar, they should have given. Well, we gave USD 350 billion. They probably gave 100, but on top of it all, they get their money back because they are doing it in the form of a loan, and it's a secured loan," Trump added.

When Zelenskyy wished to step down as Ukraine President

Earlier in February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his willingness to step down as president in exchange for peace and North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO) membership for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stated that he is focused on Ukraine's security today and not on staying in power for decades. According to the post shared on X by Mylovanov, Zelenskyy was asked whether he was ready to step down for peace.

In response, Zelenskyy stated, "I am ready to step down for peace. If no peace, I am happy to step down in exchange for NATO for Ukraine. I am focused on security for Ukraine here and today and not staying in power for decades."

(With inputs from ANI)

