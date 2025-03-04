Will China be able to exploit rift between US and Europe? Here's what it gains if Ukraine war continues As US President is likely to remain focused on managing the war in Ukraine, it is unlikely that his attention would get drawn to US' Indo-Pacific policy.

The verbal spat between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is slated to yield wider implications and can shape geopolitics in the days to come. As the mineral deals between the US and Ukraine could not become a reality, any immediate likelihood of cessation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine is ruled out. Europe, nonetheless, has galvanised behind Ukraine, but its swift response following the Oval Office shouting match is hardly going to serve any concrete purpose, given the USA's share in military aid sent to Ukraine.

Here's what spokesperson of China’s parliament said on China-EU ties

In a latest development, Lou Qinjian, the spokesperson of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), told a media briefing that China is willing to work with the 27-member EU against unilateralism on Tuesday.

"Over the past 50 years, facts have proven again and again that there are no fundamental clashes of interest or geopolitical conflicts between China and Europe; rather, they are partners that contribute to each other's success," Lou said.

China wants to scale up its ties with the EU, which it regards as a lucrative market for Chinese products, particularly its AI-compatible e-vehicles and batteries. The EU has clamped hefty tariffs on Chinese e-vehicles to protect the indigenous models.

China is also looking to cash in on the sharp turnaround in strategic alliances after the recent disastrous meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, casting a shadow over the close US- EU ties.

China likely to be biggest gainer if Ukraine war continues

Amidst all this, one country that stands the chance of benefitting the most, if not directly then indirectly for sure, is China. The widening gap between Europe and the US is automatically going to draw in Beijing, which has already been reaching out to Brussels and European capitals.

The Chinese diplomats are trying to exploit the rift between Washington and its European partners, while it already has stronger than ever ties with Moscow. Notably, China has remained on the margins as Trump takes the world by storm; however, its officials have remained engaged in probing the European side.

How continuation of war in Ukraine is helping China

One thing that China does not want is US involvement in the South China Sea and its advocacy for the open and free Indo-Pacific. As Washington's primary motive is to stop the war in Ukraine, the US might not be as focused on containing China and promoting its allies like India as a counter to Beijing. As US President is likely to remain focused on managing the war in Ukraine, it is unlikely that his attention would get drawn to pivot to the Indo-Pacific.

Trump, who is expected to take a hard stance on China, may not unleash his promised policies on Beijing. The continued war between Russia and Ukraine could shift global focus away from China’s contentious issues, such as Taiwan or the South China Sea.

