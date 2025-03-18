Why Sunita Williams will experience a splashdown: What it is and why astronauts use this method to return back Sunita Williams return: The splashdown method of landing is advantageous because it allows for a softer landing; the waterbody provides vast space for landing. In the early days of space exploration, those spacecraft which lacked precision landing capabilities landed safely using this method.

Sunita Williams, Butch Willmore splashdown: NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore are set to be back on Earth after their prolonged stay in the International Space Station (ISS) for almost 9 months. The capsule carrying both astronauts is aiming to make a splashdown off the Florida coast by early evening (local time). After that, both Williams and Willmore will be heading to their homes.

What is splashdown method of landing?

Splashdown is a method of landing adopted by a spacecraft or launch vehicle, especially by a parachute, in a waterbody, mostly seas and oceans. NASA has been adopting this method for long to ensure the smooth landing of its spacecraft and launch vehicles.

In this method, launch vehicles are made to land in a water body. Water acts as a cushion for the spacecraft due to its low density and viscosity. Traditionally, NASA has used this landing method for several capsules, including NASA's Gemini, Apollo, Mercury, and others.

This splashdown method of landing is advantageous due to the following factors:

Softer landing: Given the large area of the ocean, the spacecraft gets a relatively safe area to land. Water acts like a cushion while it simultaneously decreases the risk of damage to the vehicle.

Given the large area of the ocean, the spacecraft gets a relatively safe area to land. Water acts like a cushion while it simultaneously decreases the risk of damage to the vehicle.

Easy retrieval of crew: After a spacecraft lands in the ocean, recovery teams can be easily rushed to the spot of landing, and the crew can be retrieved promptly.

Moreover, NASA's two stuck astronauts headed back to Earth with SpaceX on Tuesday to close out a dramatic marathon mission that began with a bungled Boeing test flight more than nine months ago.

Williams, Willmore bid farewell to International Space Station

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams bid farewell to the International Space Station — their home since last spring — departing aboard a SpaceX capsule alongside two other astronauts.

The capsule undocked in the wee hours and aimed for a splashdown off the Florida coast by early evening, weather permitting.

