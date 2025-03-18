Sunita Williams, Willmore likely to face health crisis upon return to Earth: Muscle loss to vision issues Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore may face health-related issues due to factors like microgravity, isolation, and radiation. These may end up having impact on bones, muscles, can even be detrimental to mental health.

Sunita Williams may face health issues: Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore, both NASA astronauts, are set to return to Earth after being stranded in the International Space Station (ISS) for over 9 months. Notably, the mission that was meant to last just a week got extended to 9 months, culminating in health risks for the astronauts. The prolonged stay in space tested Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore's adaptability since they were compelled by circumstances to wait for a safe return plan.

Which factors can be detrimental to Sunita Williams' health?

Notably, due to factors like microgravity, isolation, and radiation, astronauts undergo significant psychological changes. These may end up having impact on bones, muscles, can even be detrimental to mental health.

According to experts, microgravity can impact muscles badly, as they tend to lose mass since they are not utilised to support the body weight, as astronauts float inside the capsule meant for research purposes.

What difficulties astronauts face on their return after prolonged stay in space?

After they return to Earth, Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore may face difficulty in standing, walking, or even balancing their bodies, which would yet be required to adjust to the change in gravity.

The prolonged isolation due to their long stay in space may have repercussions for mental health. It may lead to anxiety or sometimes even depression. To mitigate this issue, space agencies ensure regular communication between the astronauts and their family members, among other things.

Generally, extended exposure to radiation risks weakening the nervous systems. This may make astronauts prone to infections while weakening the healing mechanism simultaneously.

Sunita Williams, Butch Willmore begin journey back to Earth

Moreover, NASA's two stuck astronauts headed back to Earth with SpaceX on Tuesday to close out a dramatic marathon mission that began with a bungled Boeing test flight more than nine months ago.

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams bid farewell to the International Space Station — their home since last spring — departing aboard a SpaceX capsule alongside two other astronauts.

Capsule carrying stranded astronauts departs ISS

The capsule undocked in the wee hours and aimed for a splashdown off the Florida coast by early evening, weather permitting. The two are expected to be gone just a week or so after launching on Boeing's new Starliner crew capsule on June 5.

So many problems cropped up on the way to the space station that NASA eventually sent Starliner back empty and transferred the test pilots to SpaceX, pushing their homecoming into February.

