Who was Vanshika Saini, the 21-year old Indian student from Punjab found dead in Canada's Ottawa? Vanshika Saini, who went missing on last Friday, has been found dead, according to authorities. She left her residence at 7 Majestic Drive in Ottawa at around 8-9 pm on Friday to view a rental room, according to a social media post by an Indo-Canadian association linked by the High Commission.

The 21-year-old daughter of Davinder Saini, a Punjab AAP leader, who went missing three days ago in Canada's Ottawa, has been found dead, according to authorities. The Indian High Commission in Ottawa on Monday confirmed the death of Vanshika Saini, the daughter of AAP leader from Punjab's Mohali district.

Who was Vanshika Saini?

Vanshika had gone to Canada to pursue higher studies after completing her senior secondary in Dera Bassi. The High Commission, in its statement, said, "We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Ms Vanshika, a student from India in Ottawa," as it added that the authorities concerned have taken up the case, which is now under investigation.

Vanshika went missing last Friday after leaving her residence at 7 Majestic Drive in Ottawa at around 8-9 pm to view a rental room, according to a social media post by an Indo-Canadian association linked by the High Commission.

Vanshika's father said she had always been a topper in her school and wanted to do something big in her life.

Here's what Indian High Commission said

The High Commission said it was in "close contact with the bereaved kin and local community associations to provide all possible assistance". In an earlier post on X, it had urged people with any information about the case to contact local community organisations.

In a letter to the Ottawa Police Service Chief Eric Stubbs, Hindu Community in Ottawa President Parmod Chhabra said the community was deeply worried, "fearing the worst". The letter was also linked by the High Commission in its X post.

Chhabra had requested the police chief's personal attention and intervention, urging the Ottawa Police Service to "escalate this case, allocate appropriate resources, and prioritise the investigation into Vanshika's disappearance".

(With inputs from PTI)