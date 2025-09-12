Who is Tyler Robinson? 22-year-old Utah resident in custody over Charlie Kirk's killing Charlie Kirk killing: The suspect has been identified as Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah resident. Trump said Robinson's father probably helped the law enforcement agencies to nab him.

Utah:

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the suspect behind the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been taken into custody after a two-day manhunt. He also thanked the Utah Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for nabbing the suspect.

According to the FBI, the suspect has been identified as Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah resident. Speaking to Fox News, the US President said Robinson's father probably helped the law enforcement agencies to nab him.

Robinson's father helped FBI nab him

"The person, most probably his father, was involved with law enforcement, but was a person of faith, a minister, and brought him to a US Marshal who was fantastic," Trump said. "They drove into the police headquarters, and he’s there now. We have the person that we think is the person we’re looking for."

The development comes a day after the federal agency said that it has recovered the 'high-powered' bolt-action rifle that was used to kill Kirk - a supporter of Trump who played key role in galvanising support for him during 2024 presidential polls - during an event at the Utah campus on Wednesday. According to the FBI, Tyler's family said the 22-year-old kept saying that Kirk was 'full of hate' and was 'spreading hate'.

Video of Kirk's killing viral on social media

The video of Kirk's killing has also gone viral on social media. Kirk was speaking on gun violence during the Utah event when he was shot dead in broad daylight. Once the shot was heard, he reached up with his right hand as blood gushed from the left side of his neck before he collapsed. This left the spectators in shock, and many them were seen using tables and chairs to shield themselves.

His killing was condemned by many US leaders, including Vice President JD Vance, First Lady Melania Trump and former President Joe Biden. Later, Trump blamed the 'radical Left' for Kirk's killing, vowing to take stern action against the killer.