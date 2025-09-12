Trump vows justice for Charlie Kirk, says investigators are making progress in tracking down the suspect Charlie Kirk latest update: When asked about a possible motive for the attack, Trump said he had "an indication" but declined to share details. "We'll let you know about that later," he added.

Washington:

A day after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said investigators are making progress in tracking down the suspect and he called killer "a total animal." Trump told reporters he had spoken at length with Kirk's widow, Erika. "We had a long talk, and she's devastated. She's absolutely devastated, as you can imagine," he said.

Trump says he had an indication about a possible attack

When asked about a possible motive for the attack, Trump said he had "an indication" but declined to share details. "We'll let you know about that later," he added.

It should be noted that Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck on Wednesday while answering a question on mass shootings during an open debate at Utah Valley University.

Know all about Charlie Kirk

He is survived by his wife, Erica, and two young daughters. A prominent conservative activist, Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA and often travelled to college campuses promoting free speech.

Trump was also asked about his own safety in the wake of the killing. "Not really," he replied, though he confirmed that his security measures had been increased.

Trump says his real concern was safety of country

He said his real concern was the safety of the country, blaming what he called the "radical left" for fostering political violence.

"We have a great country. We have a radical left group of lunatics out there, just absolute lunatics, and we're going to get that problem solved. I'm only concerned for the country," Trump said.

Trump had earlier described the killing as a "dark moment for America." In an emotional statement, he said Kirk was a patriot who "devoted his life to open debate and to the country he loved so much."

"He's a martyr for truth and freedom," Trump said, while accusing political opponents of spreading a culture of hatred against conservatives.

As a mark of respect, Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-mast until September 14 across federal buildings, military posts, naval stations, and US embassies worldwide.



