Who is Shubhanshu Shukla, Indian astronaut to pilot private spacecraft Axiom-4, do yoga in space

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to script history as he will become the first Indian astronaut to embark on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Shukla will be the pilot of the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), which will be launched later this year. He will perform yoga in the space and is also expected to serve some desi cuisines to his fellow astronauts. After wing commander Rakesh Sharma, who went to space in 1984, Shubhanshu Shukla will become the second Indian to go to space.

Earlier, he was selected for the upcoming Indo-US mission to the International Space Station (ISS). In an announcement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had earlier said that Group Captains Shubhanshu Shukla and Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair have been selected for the mission to the ISS. While Shubhanshu's name has been recommended as the primary astronaut, Nair will be his backup, the ISRO added.

Who is Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla?

Shukla is a distinguished pilot in the Indian Air Force, and he becomes the youngest to be picked as an astronaut-designate, according to a report by the Indian Express. He was selected as one of the four pilots for India's inaugural human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan.

He was born on October 10, 1985, in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. According to a report by the Economic Times, Shukla was commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a fighter pilot in June 2006. He became group captain in March 2024. He has gained experience across various fighter jets, including Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32.

Here's how Shubhanshu Shukla's parents reacted on his selection

On his selection for the Indo-US mission, his father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, a retired government officer, said the family is not nervous about the expedition but filled with pride for his achievement. His mother, Asha Shukla, described Shubhanshu, their youngest child, as "cool-minded," who handles every situation without losing his temper.

Speaking to PTI, Shambhu said, "We are very happy and feel proud of his achievements. We are praying to God that the mission becomes successful, which we are confident about. People of the country are also showering their blessings." When asked about any inclination towards space since childhood, his father said, "Not really."

