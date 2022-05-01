Who is Nand Mulchandani? Indian-origin man named CIA's first chief tech officer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nand MulchandanI

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the USA named an Indian-origin man, Nand Mulchandani as their first-ever Chief Technology Officer on Sunday. In an official press release, the CIA said that Mulchandani has over 25 years of expertise working in Silicon Valley.

Mulchandani had studied at Delhi’s Bluebells School International between 1979 and 1987.

"As the CTO, Mr. Mulchandani will ensure the Agency is leveraging cutting-edge innovations and scanning the horizon for tomorrow’s innovations to further CIA’s mission," the CIA said.

His background

He has a degree in Computer Science and Math from Cornell, a Master of Science degree in Management from Stanford, and a Master in Public Administration degree from Harvard.

Mulchandani most recently served as the CTO and Acting Director of DoD’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center. He also co-founded and was CEO of several successful startups– Oblix (acquired by Oracle), Determina (acquired by VMWare), OpenDNS (acquired by Cisco), and ScaleXtreme (acquired by Citrix).

Mulchandani's statement

“I am honored to join the CIA in this role and look forward to working with the Agency’s incredible team of technologists and domain experts who already deliver world-class intelligence and capabilities to help build a comprehensive technology strategy that delivers exciting capabilities working closely with industry and partners,” said the new CTO of CIA.

