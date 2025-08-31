Who is Cai Qi? Powerful CCP leader PM Modi met at the SCO Summit in China The inclusion of Cai Qi in the diplomatic equation shows that India-China relations are evolving beyond just leader-to-leader interactions. Engaging with Xi’s trusted confidant demonstrates New Delhi’s willingness to connect with the inner workings of China’s power structure.

Beijing/Tianjin:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 31) met with Cai Qi, a top leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and a close ally of President Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. The talks focused on strengthening India-China cooperation, deepening political engagement, and exploring new pathways of partnership.

Who is Cai Qi?

Cai Qi is the Secretary of the Secretariat of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), one of the most influential political organs in China. Known for being a confidant of President Xi Jinping, Cai plays a crucial role in overseeing the party’s daily operations, ideological work, and coordination of major national projects.

Before assuming his current central leadership role, Cai Qi served as Mayor and later Party Secretary of Beijing, where he led key initiatives, including the preparation for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. His rise reflects Xi Jinping’s trust and reliance on a circle of loyal officials to implement policies and manage party affairs.

Modi’s engagement with Cai Qi

During their meeting, Prime Minister Modi and Cai Qi discussed ways to-

Enhance India-China political dialogue at the party-to-party and government levels.

Strengthen institutional cooperation in trade, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

Sustain peace and stability along the border regions following recent disengagement efforts.

The interaction with Cai Qi is being seen as an important outreach to Xi Jinping’s inner circle, underscoring India’s intent to cultivate stronger ties with China’s core leadership.

Why does this meeting matter?

Cai Qi’s presence on the diplomatic radar underlines the fact that India-China ties are not just about Modi and Xi, but also about engaging with Xi’s most trusted inner circle. By meeting Cai Qi, India signals readiness to build institutional trust and political channels at the heart of China’s power structure.

Xi Jinping–PM Modi bilateral meeting

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping, where both leaders underlined the importance of restoring mutual trust and respect in the India-China relationship. PM Modi acknowledged progress on border disengagement and welcomed agreements on border management, resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, and direct flight connectivity.

Xi Jinping, on his part, stressed the significance of India-China friendship, calling it the “right choice” for the two countries. He drew on historical symbolism, describing India and China as the “elephant and the dragon” whose cooperation can drive global progress.

Steps toward normalisation of ties

The Modi-Cai Qi meeting comes in the backdrop of recent positive developments-

Resumption of border trade through Lipulekh (Uttarakhand), Shipki La (Himachal Pradesh), and Nathu La (Sikkim).

Discussions on updating the Air Services Agreement and expediting direct flights.

Agreement to facilitate visas for tourists, businesses, media, and other visitors.

These steps highlight an effort to steer relations back on track after years of friction along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

SCO Summit in Tianjin

The SCO Summit officially opens this evening at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin, with leaders from India, China, Russia, Central Asia, Iran, and other regional powers in attendance. PM Modi is also scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later during the summit.