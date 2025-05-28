Who are Jason Miller and Keith Schiller? Know about Trump lobbyists hired by India and Pakistan India has hired Jason Miller, a former senior adviser to Donald Trump, to represent its interests through his firm, SHW Partners LLC. Under a $1.8 million annual contract, Miller will provide strategic counsel, tactical planning, and government relations support.

Washington:

Amid escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and 'Operation Sindoor' counter-terror effort, both India and Pakistan have turned to high-profile figures from former United States President Donald Trump's inner circle to advocate for their strategic interests in Washington DC.

“This is not a new practice,” said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs. “Successive Indian governments have engaged with US-based representatives since the 1950s.”

Why Jason Miller is important?

Jason Miller’s appointment is viewed as a calculated effort to strengthen India’s foothold within Trump-aligned political circles. A seasoned Republican strategist, Miller played prominent roles in Donald Trump’s 2016, 2020, and ongoing 2024 presidential campaigns. He also briefly served as Trump’s chief spokesperson and was originally selected to become White House Communications Director, though he later withdrew from the role amid personal controversies.

Who is Keith Schiller?

Meanwhile, Pakistan has enlisted Keith Schiller- Trump’s longtime bodyguard and former Director of Oval Office Operations- help deepen economic ties with the US government and private sector. Schiller is partnering with Georges Sorel, former compliance chief at the Trump Organisation, through their firm Javelin Advisors. The firm’s objective is to promote Pakistan’s perspective within the US executive branch, Congress, and the broader public, while also seeking American investment in Pakistan’s mining sector.

This lobbying push follows Trump’s surprise announcement of an India-Pakistan ceasefire on May 10 and his offer to mediate on Kashmir- an offer India swiftly rejected. Given the US’s historical role in funding Pakistan for strategic purposes and its growing ties with India, both nations recognise the value of direct engagement with key players in Washington.

India is focusing on enhancing diplomatic channels, while Pakistan is prioritising economic cooperation. With Trump eyeing a potential return to office, both countries are making calculated moves to shape US policy in their favour.