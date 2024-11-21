What is RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile or ICBM, range and can Russians really launch it?

Follow us on Image Source : AP North Korea launched an ICBM days after Russia launched a war on Ukraine.

New Delhi: In a major development, Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during an attack on Ukraine on Thursday. Kyiv's air force claimed, in the first known use in the war of such a powerful, nuclear-capable weapon with a range of thousands of kilometres. The Russian missile attack targeted enterprises and critical infrastructure in the central-eastern city of Dnipro, the air force said. The air force did not say what the ICBM had targeted or whether it had caused any damage, but regional governor Serhiy Lysak said the missile attack caused damage to an industrial enterprise and set off fires in Dnipro. Two people were hurt.

What is ICBM?

Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are strategic weapons designed to deliver nuclear warheads and are an important part of Russia's nuclear deterrent. These missiles are able to travel at high speeds through the atmosphere, resistant to heat and guided by electronics to accurately deliver a payload.

RS-26 Rubezh missile

According to Defence Express, the RS-26 "Rubezh" missile is designed for delivering nuclear warheads. It claimed that the development began in 2006, but the missile was reportedly excluded from Russia's weapons program in 2018, with no plans to reintroduce it until 2027. Instead, Russia was believed to have prioritized the "Iskander-K" system.

However, in July this year, the Kremlin hinted at resuming production of medium- and shorter-range missiles, including the RS-26 "Rubezh." The RS-26 is thought to be based on two stages of the "Topol-M" missile. It was developed by the Moscow Institute of Thermal Engineering, with manufacturing handled by Votkinsky Zavod, the same facility responsible for producing the ballistic "Iskander" missile.

Range of RS-26 Rubezh missile

The precise specifications of the RS-26 remain unclear, but it is estimated to have a starting weight of 40-50 tons, a range of up to 5,700-6,000 km, and the ability to carry four separate warheads with a yield of 0.3 Mt each, similar to those on the RS-24 "Yars." Speculation also suggests it could be equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle similar to the "Avangard."

Most of Russia's long-range missiles, including the "Iskander," "Kinzhal," and cruise missiles like the Kh-55 and Kh-102, are capable of being armed with nuclear warheads. The RS-26 "Rubezh" could join this arsenal if production resumes.

Did Russia use RS-26 Rubezh in Ukraine?

In a statement Thursday on the Telegram messaging app, Ukraine’s air force did not specify the exact type of missile, but said it was launched from Russia’s Astrakhan region, which borders the Caspian Sea. Later, Ukraine's Ukrainska Pravda media outlet reported that the intercontinental ballistic missile that Ukraine says was fired was an RS-26 Rubezh.

Can Russia use ICBM missiles against Ukraine?

This development in the Russian Federation had a high degree of secrecy due to the fact that it violated the INF Treaty. Therefore, it is unlikely that Moscow can use such deadly missiles against Ukraine. Although Defence Expresses citing its sources claimed it might have used the test version, not the combat one.

Is it a nuclear attack on Ukraine?

The Ukrainians did not specify what kind of warhead the missile had or what type of missile it was. There was no suggestion it was nuclear-armed. While the range of an ICBM would seem excessive for use against Ukraine, such missiles are designed to carry nuclear warheads, and the use of one would serve as a chilling reminder of Russia's nuclear capability and a powerful message of potential escalation. Defense Express, a Ukrainian defence consultancy, asked whether the United States, Kyiv's main international ally, had been informed about the missile launch ahead of time. "It is also a question of whether the United States was warned about the launch and its direction, as the announcement of such launches is a prerequisite for preventing the triggering of a missile warning system and the launch of missiles in response," Defence Express wrote after the air force statement.



