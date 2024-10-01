'We are safe': Indian nationals take shelter in safety rooms as Iran launches missile attack on Israel

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Indian nationals take shelter in safety rooms in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Indian nationals took shelter in safety rooms in Tel Aviv as Iran launched missile attack on Israel on Tuesday night. On the other hand, the Israeli military said Iran has fired missiles at Israel, and is warning Israelis to shelter in place. The announcement Tuesday followed warnings from a senior US administration official that Iran was preparing to “imminently” launch a ballistic missile attack on Israel.

“We are in the safety room. No need to worry, but just before the siren blows, you need to go into the safety room. I am from Telangana, living in Tel Aviv,” says an Indian civilian inside a shelter in Tel Aviv, Israel.

“I am in Tel Aviv. Iran just now started attacking. We are now in the safety room. Everyone is safe,” said another Indian civilian inside a shelter in Tel Aviv, Israel.

In the meantime, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning Monday to Iran, which backs Hezbollah and Hamas.

“There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach," Netanyahu said, just days after an airstrike south of Beirut killed the leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah group, which is backed by Tehran.

The Israeli military earlier warned several southern Lebanese communities near the border to leave their homes, shortly after starting what it called a limited ground operation against Hezbollah targets.

Hezbollah's acting leader, Naim Kassem, promised the group will fight on following the death of its long-time chief Hassan Nasrallah and several of the group's top commanders who have been assassinated in recent days.

Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire across the Lebanon border almost daily since Oct.

8, the day after Hamas sent fighters into Israel and sparked the war in Gaza. It's been almost a year since some 250 people were abducted from Israel, and friends and family are worried about their loved ones as attention turns away from hostages and north toward Lebanon.