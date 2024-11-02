'We're in touch with US authorities to clarify issues': MEA on sanctions on Indian firms

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Days after the US sanctioned over a dozen Indian firms for allegedly supporting Russia's military-industrial base, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday (November 2) that New Delhi is in touch with Washington to clarify the present issue.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government is presently working with all the relevant Indian departments and agencies to sensitize Indian companies on applicable export control provisions. He said work is also being carried out to inform them of new measures being implemented that could impact Indian companies in certain circumstances.

"We have seen reports on U.S. sanctions. India has a robust legal and regulatory framework on strategic trade and nonproliferation controls. We are also members of three key multilateral non-proliferation export control regimes—the Wassenaar Arrangement, the Australia Group, and the Missile Technology Control Regime—and have been effectively implementing relevant UNSC sanctions and UNSC resolution 1540 on non-proliferation," the MEA said.

"Our understanding is that the sanctioned transactions and companies are not in violation of Indian laws. Nevertheless, in keeping with India's established non-proliferation credentials, we are working with all the relevant Indian departments and agencies to sensitize Indian companies on applicable export control provisions as well as inform them on new measures being implemented that could impact Indian companies in certain circumstances. Regular strategic trade/export control outreach events for Indian industries and stakeholders are being carried out by agencies of the Government of India. We are also in touch with the US authorities to clarify issues,” it added.

It is pertinent to note that the US has recently imposed sanctions on 275 individuals and entities, including 15 from India, for allegedly supporting Russia's military-industrial base. According to the information released, the US Department of Treasury, in a statement on Thursday, lists companies from China, Switzerland, Thailand, India, and Turkey who have been slapped with sanctions for supplying Russia with advanced technology and equipment that it needs to support its war against Ukraine.

“The United States and our allies will continue to take decisive action across the globe to stop the flow of critical tools and technologies that Russia needs to wage its illegal and immoral war against Ukraine,” Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said.

“As evidenced by today's action, we are unyielding in our resolve to diminish and degrade Russia's ability to equip its war machine and stop those seeking to aid their efforts through circumvention or evasion of our sanctions and export controls,” he added.