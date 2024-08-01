Russia, Turkey convey 'deepest condolences' to President Murmu, PM Modi on Wayanad landslides

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin

Wayanad landslides: Russia and Turkey expressed their condolences over the devastating landslides in Wayanad, Kerala on Wednesday as the death count crossed 170 in the last 30 hours. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a condolence message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the "tragic consequences" of the Kerala landslides.

"Kindly accept the most sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the landslides in Kerala. Please convey words of sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured," said the Russian President in the letter.

Additionally, Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said it was "saddened by the loss of more than 150 lives in the landslides" and extended its condolences and sympathies to the people of India. This came as Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu also conveyed his condolences for the victims.

In a condolence message addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he described the extensive loss of lives, livelihoods, and devastation caused by this disaster as an "unimaginable tragedy". The President expressed profound sorrow upon learning of the landslides in Wayanad District, Kerala State, that took the lives of over a hundred and injured many more.

"He expressed hope that the search and rescue efforts at the site will be able to operate quickly and successfully. Concluding the message, he also wished fortitude to the victims’ families, their loved ones, and everyone affected, in overcoming the painful consequences of this unfortunate catastrophe," added the message.

Wayanad landslides: Death toll continues to rise

The number of people who lost their lives in the devastating series of landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district has climbed to 172, with authorities on Wednesday expressing concern over the fate of 191 people who are still missing. "Rescue operations in Wayanad are continuing in full swing. Our land has never experienced such painful sights before," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said 144 bodies have been recovered, of which 79 are men and 64 are women. CM Vijayan said efforts to rescue as many people as possible from the disaster zone are progressing well. "In the two-day rescue operation, 1,592 people were rescued. This is the achievement of a coordinated and extensive mission to save so many people in a short span of time," he said.

The Indian Army has set up a Command and Control Centre headed by Major General VT Mathew, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, along with Brig Arjun Segan at Kozhikode for coordinating Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts, a senior official said.

