WATCH | Dramatic video of truck losing control and crashing into another accident scene in Texas

Video captures truck losing control at foggy Texas accident scene, leaving 2 hurt (Picture by- Lubbock-County Emergency-Management facebook)

A Texas television station was recording as a large truck crashed into an earlier highway pileup, hitting one state trooper and pinning another person inside a truck. KCBD in Lubbock reports both people were taken for medical treatment and are expected to survive their injuries. The semi turned over as it hit the pickup and the trailer swung around, hitting the trooper.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says it initially responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 84, one mile east of Slaton, around 10:45 a.m.

The crash blocked westbound lanes of US 84. While troopers were investigating the crash, a semi traveling eastbound jackknifed and came to final rest in the center median.