  WATCH | Dramatic video of truck losing control and crashing into another accident scene in Texas

WATCH | Dramatic video of truck losing control and crashing into another accident scene in Texas

A multi-vehicle pileup in Texas on Friday was partially captured in a dramatic video of an 18-wheel tractor-trailer slamming into the accident scene. The accident began as a two-car crash on Highway 84 in Lubbock County.

Texas Updated on: December 28, 2019 10:09 IST
A Texas television station was recording as a large truck crashed into an earlier highway pileup, hitting one state trooper and pinning another person inside a truck. KCBD in Lubbock reports both people were taken for medical treatment and are expected to survive their injuries. The semi turned over as it hit the pickup and the trailer swung around, hitting the trooper.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says it initially responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 84, one mile east of Slaton, around 10:45 a.m.

The crash blocked westbound lanes of US 84. While troopers were investigating the crash, a semi traveling eastbound jackknifed and came to final rest in the center median.

