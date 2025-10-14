Watch: Italy PM Meloni's viral reaction as Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif heaps praises on Trump Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s shocked reaction to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praising Donald Trump and nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize has gone viral.

Cairo:

At a high-profile gathering in Egypt to discuss Gaza’s post-war future, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif surprised many by praising US President Donald Trump for his “outstanding contributions” in preventing a conflict between India and Pakistan. His remarks left several leaders visibly taken aback, including Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, known for her expressive reactions.

"Pakistan has nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his outstanding, extraordinary contributions to stop the war between India and Pakistan and achieve a ceasefire. Today, I would like to once again nominate this great president for the Nobel Peace Prize," Sharif said during the summit.

Meloni's cold reaction to Shehbaz Sharif

As Sharif spoke, Trump stood to his right, with Meloni and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer positioned just behind them. When Sharif announced the Nobel nomination, Meloni instinctively covered her mouth, keeping her reaction hidden. Even after lowering her hand, she maintained a neutral expression as Sharif continued his praise.

Despite India repeatedly rejecting Trump’s claims of brokering a ceasefire following Operation Sindoor earlier this year, the former US president has continued to take credit. Last week, he told reporters that his repeated threats of sanctions had helped prevent several conflicts from escalating, including the one between India and Pakistan.

More than 20 world leaders attended the Gaza Peace Summit, co-chaired by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, to finalise the US-brokered peace framework and discuss post-war reconstruction. During the summit, Trump signed a landmark document formalising the ceasefire agreement.

Earlier in the day, Hamas released all living Israeli hostages, while Israel freed nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees as part of the first phase of the peace deal.

Meloni’s dramatic reactions

This was not the first time Giorgia Meloni’s expressions went viral. In June last year, videos circulated showing her rolling her eyes as former US President Joe Biden kept leaders waiting at the NATO Summit in Washington. She was also seen checking an imaginary watch, rolling her eyes twice before noticing the camera and smiling.

In July, during the G7 Summit in Italy, Meloni appeared to give French President Emmanuel Macron a “death stare,” accompanied by a tense handshake, further highlighting her famously candid reactions.

Also read:

'You're beautiful': Trump compliments Meloni, while Erdogan tells her to 'quit' smoking | WATCH