WATCH: Afghan forces display pants of Pakistani soldiers

Kabul:

Tensions had escalated between Pakistan and Afghanistan after the former conducted airstrikes in Kabul targeting Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in the Afghan territory, killing 15 people. Afghanistan strongly retaliated to Pakistan's airstrikes and attacked its multiple military posts along the Durand Line, claiming that more than 50 Pakistani soldiers were neutralised.

The Afghan forces even seized tanks, weapons and the uniforms of the Pakistani troops that were abandoned by them. Now, the video of Afghan forces displaying the trousers and pants of Pakistani troops have gone viral on social media. Take a look at it here:

However, India TV Digital cannot verify the veracity of the video.

48-hour ceasefire by Pakistan

With its forces suffering heavy losses at the hands of Afghan forces, Pakistan on Wednesday announced a 48-hour ceasefire with Afghanistan. In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said the two sides "will make sincere efforts to find a positive solution to this complex but solvable issue through constructive dialogue."

However, the Taliban said that the ceasefire was done following a request by the Pakistani side. Earlier, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had stressed that Afghanistan does not want conflict with any other country, but had issued a warning to Pakistan, saying Kabul has "other options" if Islamabad does not want peace.

"We don't want conflict with anyone. There is peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan is not our only neighbour. We have five other neighbours ... All of them are happy with us," Muttaqi said on Monday during his visit to India.

Why Pakistan attacked Afghanistan?

Pakistan has repeatedly blamed Afghanistan for harbouring TTP terrorists on its soil. TTP, a group that has declared its allegiance with Taliban, has consistently attacked Pakistan along the Durand Line.

However, Afghanistan has denied these allegations and said that its soil it not being used by anyone against any other country in its neighbour.