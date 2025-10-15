Afghan Taliban bombs Pak outpost amid deadly border clashes: Watch drone visuals Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan escalated as the Afghan Taliban released drone footage showing strikes on Pakistani border outposts. Dozens of soldiers and civilians have died in fierce clashes near Spin Boldak, with both sides accusing each other of attacks.

Islamabad:

The Afghan Taliban released dramatic drone footage on Wednesday showing strikes on Pakistani border outposts as tensions between the two neighbours escalated into one of the deadliest conflicts seen in recent years. Dozens of Pakistani soldiers have been reported killed or missing in action, while the Taliban have also suffered casualties in the ongoing fighting. The black and white footage released by the Afghan Taliban showed a drone dropping a small ordnance onto a rectangular structure identified as a Pakistani outpost. The impact caused a violent explosion on the roof and the situation appears to be intensifying as a column of Afghan tanks was seen moving towards the border battlefield with Pakistan.

Background of the escalation

Violence between Afghanistan and Pakistan has worsened following a series of explosions in Afghanistan last week, including two blasts in Kabul that were attributed to Pakistan. In retaliation, the Afghan Taliban government launched an offensive along parts of its southern border. Islamabad responded with a firm warning, promising a strong counteraction. Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of sheltering militant groups, especially the Pakistani Taliban Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), which Kabul has denied. The TTP is believed to be responsible for numerous attacks on Pakistani security forces in recent years.

Recent attacks and casualties

Pakistan's military accused the Afghan Taliban of attacking two major border posts in the southwest and northwest regions. The drone footage is likely from one of these attacks. Pakistani forces claimed to have repelled both assaults, killing around 20 Taliban fighters in the clashes near Spin Boldak in southern Kandahar province on Wednesday.

The Afghan Taliban, however, reported that 15 civilians were killed and dozens injured during the clashes near Spin Boldak. They also confirmed "two to three" Taliban fighters lost their lives. Ali Mohammad Haqmal, an Afghan spokesman in the Spin Boldak area, said the civilian casualties were caused by mortar fire. Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid accused Pakistani forces of "once again" carrying out attacks "with light and heavy weapons" in the district.

Diplomatic and security challenges

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told parliament last week that multiple attempts to convince the Afghan Taliban to stop supporting the TTP had failed. Islamabad holds the Afghan Taliban responsible for harbouring TTP militants who have been trained in Afghanistan and share ideological ties with the ruling Taliban. The TTP is blamed for killing hundreds of Pakistani soldiers since the Taliban took control in Kabul in 2021.

