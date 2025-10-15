Pakistan announces 48-hour ceasefire with Afghanistan after dozens killed in border clashes Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan escalated as the Afghan Taliban released drone footage showing strikes on Pakistani border outposts. Dozens of soldiers and civilians have died in fierce clashes near Spin Boldak, with both sides accusing each other of attacks.

Islamabad:

Pakistan on Wednesday announced a 48-hour ceasefire with the Taliban administration in Afghanistan beginning at 6 pm (Pakistan Standard Time), following border clashes between the two neighbours that have claimed dozens of lives on both sides.

"A temporary ceasefire has been decided between the Pakistani government and the Afghan Taliban regime, with the mutual consent of both parties, for the next 48 hours from 6 pm today, at the request of the Taliban," the Foreign Office was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

"During this period, both sides will make sincere efforts to find a positive solution to this complex but solvable issue through constructive dialogue," the FO said.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Afghan government.

Pakistan strikes in Kandahar

The ceasefire was announced after Pakistan armed forces carried out airstrikes early Wednesday in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province. Afghan officials said the attacks hit residential areas in Spin Boldak district, near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, killing at least 15 civilians and injuring more than 100 others, including women and children.

The Afghan Taliban also released dramatic drone footage on Wednesday showing strikes on Pakistani border outposts as tensions between the two neighbours escalated into one of the deadliest conflicts seen in recent years.

The black and white footage released by the Afghan Taliban showed a drone dropping a small ordnance onto a rectangular structure identified as a Pakistani outpost. The impact caused a violent explosion on the roof and the situation appears to be intensifying as a column of Afghan tanks was seen moving towards the border battlefield with Pakistan.

Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes

Violence between Afghanistan and Pakistan has worsened following a series of explosions in Afghanistan last week, including two blasts in Kabul that were attributed to Pakistan. In retaliation, the Afghan Taliban government launched an offensive along parts of its southern border. Islamabad responded with a firm warning, promising a strong counteraction.

Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of sheltering militant groups, especially the Pakistani Taliban Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), which Kabul has denied. The TTP is believed to be responsible for numerous attacks on Pakistani security forces in recent years.

Also Read: Afghan Taliban bombs Pak outpost amid deadly border clashes: Watch drone visuals

Also Read: Dozens killed as fresh clashes erupt along Pakistan-Afghanistan border