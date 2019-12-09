Image Source : IANS China, Myanmar pledge to strengthen communication

China and Myanmar have pledged to strengthen communication and high-level exchanges, according to a meeting held between Myanmar's State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi and visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Wang said in light of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations next year, China and Myanmar should hold a series of celebrations, plan and prepare for high-level exchanges, comprehensively push forward cooperation in areas including economy, trade, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, Xinhua news agency reported.

Wang said China and Myanmar should also carry forward the "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship, deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and jointly build a community of shared future. Wang said China is willing to promote China-Myanmar Economic Corridor from concept and plan into substantial implementation and build it into a flagship program of joint construction of the Belt and Road between the two countries.

Wang said infrastructure connectivity is framework of China-Myanmar Economic Corridor and the two sides should cooperate on pressing forward projects including Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone and border economic cooperation zones. Wang stressed that China always upholds democratisation of international relations, advocates equality among countries, opposes interference in internal affairs of other countries, and disapproves of complicating bilateral issues by involving more parties.

Wang said China's development will bring opportunities to the world, especially neighbouring countries and China will stand firm with people of Myanmar during the future development process of the country.

Suu Kyi appreciated support extended by China on safeguarding national sovereignty, opposing foreign interference, promoting social and economic development of Myanmar, adding that Myanmar is willing to strengthen communication with China on international and regional issues and jointly uphold the purpose and principles of the UN Charter. She said the two sides will seize the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations as an opportunity to strengthen high-level exchanges, jointly build the Belt and Road as well as China-Myanmar Economic Corridor.

Wang also met with U Kyaw Tint Swe, minister of the State Counsellor's Office, U Thuang Tun, minister of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, U Han Zaw, minister for Construction, U Kyaw Tin, minister for International Cooperation, and attended the signing ceremony of a cooperation agreement on the same day.

Wang said China pays close attention to Rakhine issue and is ready to provide assistance on repatriation-related work and help promote economic development in Rakhine and improve people's livelihoods. Meanwhile, Myanmar hopes that China continues to play an important and positive role in Rakhine issue.

