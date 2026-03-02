Video shows Iranian missile dodging interceptors as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies | VIDEO

New Delhi:

A dramatic video showing an Iranian missile avoiding more than 10 interceptor rockets has gone viral on social media. The clip is being widely shared as tensions between Iran and Israel continue to rise. In the video, a missile can be seen flying through the night sky while multiple interceptor rockets try to stop it.

Despite repeated attempts, the missile appears to dodge them and continues toward its target. Voices in the background can be heard shouting “Oh my God” as the missile moves quickly past the defence rockets.

The video was reportedly recorded from a terrace. However, the exact location and time of the footage have not yet been confirmed. Some social media users have claimed it was filmed in Jerusalem, but this has not been officially verified.

Watch the video here

Was it a Fattah missile?

Many online users believe the missile seen in the video could be Iran’s Fattah missile, known for its ability to change direction and avoid air defence systems.

Reports suggest that the upgraded version, called Fattah-2, may have been used in the current conflict, although there is no official confirmation. Military analysts say the missile is designed to move at very high speeds and approach targets from unexpected angles, making it harder to intercept.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that the Fattah missiles marked “the beginning of the end” for Israel’s air defence system. The group said the missile strikes sent a strong message about Iran’s military power.

The missile attacks come after coordinated airstrikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian cities. The strikes caused heavy damage in Tehran and killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran launched missiles at US bases in the Middle East, including in Qatar and the UAE, and also fired rockets into Israel.