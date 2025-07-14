US: Two women killed in Kentucky church shooting as gunman opens fire after shooting trooper According to the police, the initial findings suggest that the suspect may have had a prior connection or relationship with individuals associated with the church.

Lexington:

Two women were killed and several people were injured in a shooting Sunday at the Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington, Kentucky, after a man shot a state trooper near the city's airport, officials said. The suspect in both shootings was also killed.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers confirmed that after shooting a state trooper during a traffic stop near the city's airport, the suspect carjacked a vehicle and drove to Richmond Road Baptist Church. There, he opened fire, resulting in the deaths of two women, a 72-year-old and a 32-year-old.

Two other people were wounded at the church and taken to a local hospital, the police chief said. One victim sustained critical injuries and the other was in stable condition, Weathers said.

What happened at the Kentucky church?

The shooting spree began around 11:30 am (local time) when a state trooper conducted a traffic stop in Fayette County after receiving a "license plate reader alert". During the stop, the trooper was shot by the suspect, who then fled the scene. The assailant subsequently arrived at the Richmond Road Baptist Church in southwest Lexington, where he opened fire again. This second shooting resulted in the deaths of two women and injuries to several others.

Police tracked the carjacked vehicle to the Baptist church, the police chief said. The church is about 16 miles 26 kilometers) from where the trooper was shot. The shootings remain under investigation, Weathers said.

Suspect was shot by police and died

The suspect was shot by police and died at the scene, he said. The suspect was not immediately identified pending notification of family, he said.

"Preliminary information indicates that the suspect may have had a connection to the individuals at the church," the police chief said at a news conference.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said the church is home to a small, tight-knit congregation.

Governor Andy Beshear acknowledged the series of violent events, confirming on social media that "the trooper and others are being treated at a nearby hospital," and said the full scope of injuries was still being determined. "Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police," he said.

State Attorney General Russell Coleman said detectives with his office were ready to support local and state agencies.

"Today, violence invaded the Lord's House," Coleman said in a statement. "The attack on law enforcement and people of faith in Lexington shocked the entire Commonwealth."

(With AP inputs)

