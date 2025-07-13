'Seriously, just release Epstein files as promised': Elon Musk presses Trump again after post The reaction follows the release of a memo this week by the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The report claimed that Epstein had no client list and no evidence was found suggesting that he blackmailed prominent individuals.

Billionaire Elon Musk has once again called on US President Donald Trump, urging him to fulfil his earlier pledge to release files related to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Musk’s comment came in response to a post on X, formerly Twitter, after Trump addressed the controversy surrounding the Epstein case.

"Seriously. He said “Epstein” half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein. Just release the files as promised," Musk wrote, responding to Trump’s recent Truth Social post in which the former President defended his Attorney General Pam Bondi and appeared frustrated over the continued discourse around Epstein.

DOJ & FBI report sparks backlash

The reaction follows the release of a memo this week by the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The report claimed that Epstein had no client list and no evidence was found suggesting that he blackmailed prominent individuals. It also reiterated that Epstein died by suicide while in prison in 2019, where he was awaiting trial on charges related to child sex-trafficking and conspiracy.

This conclusion has been met with disbelief by many of Trump's far-right supporters, particularly those who believe in the existence of so-called "Epstein Files"—alleged documents listing high-profile clients and implicating them in blackmail schemes.

Trump’s defense of team and administration

In his Truth Social post, Trump stood by Attorney General Pam Bondi and pointed fingers at the Biden administration and others, suggesting they were responsible for the current narrative.

"We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and 'selfish people' are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein," Trump wrote.

Fallout among MAGA supporters

Trump’s loyal base, particularly those aligned with the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, expressed disappointment over the lack of transparency. Many had believed Trump’s campaign promise made during the 2024 election to release the Epstein case files.

The recent DOJ-FBI report has also drawn criticism toward key figures in Trump’s own circle, including FBI Director Kash Patel and AG Pam Bondi, both of whom had previously endorsed or echoed conspiracy theories surrounding the Epstein case.

Epstein’s death and the allegations of his ties to powerful individuals have remained a subject of widespread speculation and conspiracy theories. Despite official investigations ruling it a suicide, many continue to believe he was murdered to protect others.