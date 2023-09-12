Impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden ordered ahead of Presidential election 2024

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden

US Speaker Kevin McCarthy directed a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family’s business dealings. The historic proceedings comes ahead of the 2024 Presidential election.

The House Oversight Committee’s investigation so far has found a “culture of corruption” around the Biden family as Republicans probe the business dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, from before the Democratic president took office. That’s why today I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into the President, McCarthy said.

“These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said outside the speaker’s office at the Capitol.

The announcement comes as the Republican leader faces mounting pressure from his right flank to take action against Biden while he also is struggling to pass legislation needed to avoid a federal government shutdown at the end of the month.

McCarthy is planning to convene lawmakers behind closed doors multiple times this week, including for a meeting to discuss the Biden impeachment.

The Republican leader is once again at a political crossroads — trying to keep his most conservative lawmakers satisfied and prevent his own ouster. It’s a familiar political bind for McCarthy, who is juggling the impeachment inquiry and the government shutdown threat with no clear end game.

Biden’s White House has dismissed the impeachment push as politically motivated.

