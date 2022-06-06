US, South Korea fire 8 ballistic missiles to sea in retaliation to North Korea’s launches

Follow us on Image Source : AP TV screen shows a news program reporting about Sunday's North Korean missile launch with file image

In retaliation to the Sunday North Korean missile display that extended a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations, the United States and South Korean militaries on Monday launched eight ballistic missiles into the sea. The allies’ live-fire exercise involved eight Army Tactical Missile System missiles – one American and seven South Korean – that were fired into South Korea’s eastern waters across 10 minutes, following notifications for air and maritime safety, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and US Forces Korea.

The tit-for-tat missile launches were aimed at demonstrating the ability to respond swiftly and accurately to North Korean attacks, the South Korean military said.

The South’s military on Sunday detected North Korea firing eight short-range missiles over 35 minutes from at least four different locations, including from western and eastern coastal areas and two inland areas north of and near the capital, Pyongyang, in what appeared to be a single-day record for the country’s ballistic launches.

It was North Korea’s 18th round of missile tests in 2022 alone — a streak that included the country’s first launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles in nearly five years.

South Korean and US officials also say North Korea is preparing to conduct its first nuclear test since September 2017 as leader Kim Jong Un pushes brinkmanship aimed at cementing the North’s status as nuclear power and negotiating economic and security concessions from a position of strength.

US and South Korean forces conducted a similar live-fire exercise following North Korea’s previous ballistic launches on May 25, which South Korea’s military said involved an ICBM flown on a medium-range trajectory and two short-range weapons.

Those tests came as Biden wrapped up his trip to South Korea and Japan, where he reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to defend both allies.

The United States has vowed to push for additional international sanctions if North Korea conducts a nuclear test, but the prospects for meaningful new punitive measures are dim with the UN Security Council’s permanent members divided.

