US: 'Bad blood' leads to shooting between two groups in Arizona; three killed, five others injured As per the police, around 300 people were in attendance at the outdoor venue when the shooting broke out. Several people are being questioned, but no arrests have been made and police are still searching for other possible suspects, an official said.

Arizona (USA):

A night meant for music and community turned tragic in a suburban Phoenix restaurant on Sunday, as a long-standing feud between rival groups spiralled into deadly violence in the United States' Arizona state. What began as a confrontation escalated into a chaotic shooting outside El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse, where a concert and car show were underway, according to police. Three people, including a teenager, lost their lives in the sudden gunfire, while five others sustained injuries.

The Glendale Police Department confirmed the attack stemmed from a clash between individuals with a history of "bad blood." Authorities believe multiple shooters were involved in what they are calling an "isolated incident." As many as 200 to 300 people had gathered at the popular outdoor venue when the shots rang out, turning the celebration into panic.

"It was a targeted conflict that quickly got out of control," said department spokesperson Jose Santiago, adding that investigators are working swiftly to identify all individuals involved. Santiago said multiple people were being questioned Monday, but no arrests had been made and police are still searching for other possible suspects. "Our detectives are trying to narrow down the scope of how many shooters we are dealing with," Santiago said.

The police department identified the dead as brothers Damien Anthony Sproule (17) and Christopher Juaquin Sproule (21), as well as Milo Christopher Suniga (21).

The wounded included a 16-year-old boy who was critically injured and required surgery overnight, but Santiago said he was expected to survive. Other people between the ages of 20 and 23 were injured.

In a statement Monday, the restaurant said it was cooperating with the police investigation while trying to make sense of a "heartbreaking event." "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all affected by this senseless violence," the statement said. Social media videos shared by the restaurant earlier Sunday before the shooting showed people dancing near a stage with a DJ booth.

Santiago said event organisers removed a group of people from the venue after they started fighting near the stage. They began shooting at each other just outside of the event, Santiago said. Bystander Lupe Rodriguez said he ran to safety when he heard the gunshots. He was shaken, but said he was grateful that he and his friends survived.

(With inputs from AP)

