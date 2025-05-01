US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urges EAM Jaishankar, Pak PM Sharif to de-escalate tensions The US reiterating its commitment to working with New Delhi on counter-terrorism efforts has encouraged India and Pakistan to ease tensions in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Washington:

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately to India and Pakistan on Wednesday. The US reiterating its commitment to working with New Delhi on counter-terrorism efforts has encouraged India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions. It has urged Islamabad to cooperate in the investigation of the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives.

Rubio spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. During his call with Jaishankar he condoled the lives lost and expressed his sorrow over the horrific terror attack in the Baisaran Valley, which targeted mostly tourists.

The US Secretary of State “reaffirmed the United States” commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism. He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia, a statement issued by State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

Marco Rubio speaks with Pakistan PM

During his conversation with Sharif, Rubio emphasized the importance of condemning the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and urged Pakistani officials to cooperate in the investigation of “this unconscionable attack.”

He also encouraged Pakistan to engage with India in efforts to ease tensions, restore direct communication channels, and maintain peace and security across South Asia.

Rubio and Sharif “reaffirmed their continued commitment to holding terrorists accountable for their heinous acts of violence.”

(With PTI inputs)