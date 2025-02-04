'El Salvador offered to accept American deportees and violent criminals': US Secretary of State Rubio

Follow us on Image Source : AP US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the President of El Salvador has offered to accept US deportees of any nationality along with violent American criminals imprisoned in the United States. Rubio said, President Nayib Bukele “has agreed to the most unprecedented, extraordinary, extraordinary migratory agreement anywhere in the world."

"He's also offered to do the same for dangerous criminals currently in custody and serving their sentence in the United States even though they're US citizens or legal residents,” Rubio added. On Monday, the US Secretary of State visited El Salvador to press the Latin American nation to do more to meet Trump administration demands for a major crackdown on immigration amid turmoil in Washington over the status of the government's main foreign development agency.

Rubio arrived in San Salvador shortly after watching a US-funded deportation flight with 43 migrants leaving from Panama for Colombia. There he delivered a warning to Panama that unless the government moved immediately to reduce or eliminate China's presence at the Panama Canal, the US would continue to do so.

After Panama and El Salvador, Rubio will visit Costa Rica, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic. Throughout his tour to five Central American nations, migration will be the main issue.

President Donald Trump's administration prioritises stopping people from making the journey to the United States and has worked with regional countries to boost immigration enforcement on their borders as well as to accept deportees from the United States.

One idea being floated is to negotiate a so-called “safe third country” agreement with El Salvador that would allow for non-Salvadorean migrants in the US to be deported to El Salvador. Officials have suggested this might be an option for Venezuelan gang members convicted of crimes in the United States should Venezuela refuse to accept them.

When asked about such an agreement, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said they were finalizing one and it would be announced by Rubio. Bukele said it was a broad agreement "that does not have precedent in the history of the relationship, not just of the United States with El Salvador but rather I think in Latin America.”

(With AP inputs)