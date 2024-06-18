Tuesday, June 18, 2024
     
US Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint in LA minutes after completing duties for President Joe Biden

According to the US Secret Service, the agent was returning from work on Saturday night when he was confronted in a residential community in Tustin, approximately an hour's drive southeast of Los Angeles.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Washington Published on: June 18, 2024 10:38 IST
US Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint minutes after completing duties for President Joe Biden
Image Source : AP The US president's security team is never far from his side - but will be made to stand behind a door when he visits Ireland

A US Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint as President Joe Biden was visiting Los Angeles for a fundraising event over the weekend, officials said. The agent was returning from work Saturday night when he was accosted in a residential community in Tustin, about an hour’s drive southeast of Los Angeles, according to the US Secret Service.

Someone called the Tustin Police Department shortly after 9:30 p.m. to report the robbery. Police said the agent had his bag stolen at gunpoint. The agent, who was not injured, fired his gun during the confrontation, police said. The Secret Service said they did not know if anyone was shot.

Tustin Police said Monday they had not found a suspect. Officers did find some of the agent’s stolen belongings in the area. Police reported a silver Infiniti FX35 was seen leaving the scene.

Biden and former President Barack Obama held a star-studded fundraising event in Los Angeles on Sunday that brought in more than $30 million for Biden’s reelection campaign.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

