US's strong action against Pakistan, sanctions aerospace, defence agency for proliferation of missiles

Washington: The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on four Pakistani entities, including the state-owned flagship aerospace and defence agency -- National Development Complex (NDC) -- on charges of contributing to Pakistan's ballistic missile programme.

In light of the continuing proliferation threat of Pakistan's long-range missile development, the United States is designating four entities for sanctions which target proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery, the State Department said.

In addition to the NDC, the three other entities are Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, Affiliates International and Rockside Enterprise. All three are based in Karachi, while the NDC is in Islamabad. The NDC has worked to acquire items in furtherance of Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile programme -- including special vehicle chassis intended to be used as launch support equipment for ballistic missiles and missile-testing equipment.

The United States assesses that the NDC is responsible for Pakistan's development of ballistic missiles, including the SHAHEEN-series ballistic missiles, the State Department said.

Akhtar and Sons Private Limited has worked for the NDC to supply a range of equipment to Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile programme. Affiliates International has facilitated procurement of missile-applicable items for the NDC and others in support of Pakistan's ballistic-missile programme. Rockside Enterprise has worked for the NDC to supply a range of equipment to Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile programme, the State Department said.

"All these entities "having engaged, or attempted to engage, in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery (including missiles capable of delivering such weapons), including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer or use such items, by Pakistan," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

What is NDC?

The NDC -- which is responsible for Pakistan's ballistic missile programme and has worked to acquire items to advance Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile programme -- and Affiliates International, Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, and Rockside Enterprise worked to supply equipment and missile-applicable items to Pakistan's ballistic missile programme, including its long-range missile programme, Miller said.

