US sanctions 18 entities, including two Indians, tied to Houthi oil network funding attacks on Israel

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Representative image

The United States has imposed sanctions on 18 companies and individuals, including two Indians, for their alleged involvement in a Houthi network responsible for transporting Iranian oil. This network reportedly funds Houthi attacks on Israel and disrupts maritime activities in the Red Sea region.

The sanctions were announced by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which linked the sanctioned parties to Sa'id al-Jamal, a financial official associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force. Among the companies affected are Changtai Shipping and Motionavigations Limited, registered in the Marshall Islands, and Indo Gulf Ship Management based in the UAE.

The two Indian nationals sanctioned are Rahul Rattanlal Warikoo and Dipankar Mohan Keot, both connected to Indo Gulf Ship Management. Warikoo, who serves as the managing director, has previously held management positions in US-designated companies linked to Iranian oil shipments. Keot acts as the technical manager, overseeing vessel operations and budgets.

As part of the sanctions, all assets owned by these individuals and companies that are more than 50% owned will be frozen and reported to the OFAC.

Additionally, vessel captains Ali Barkhordar and Wahid Ullah Durrani have also been sanctioned for their roles in facilitating the transfer of illicit oil cargo. Barkhordar was involved in a ship-to-ship transfer of sanctioned oil while commanding a US-sanctioned vessel.

US officials emphasise that the revenue generated from al-Jamal’s network continues to support Houthi military activities, including missile attacks in the region. Bradley T. Smith, acting undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, reiterated the commitment of the Treasury to disrupt the financial networks that enable such destabilising actions.