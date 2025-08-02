'US ready for a nuclear war with Russia': Trump's grave warning after deploying submarines Trump made the remarks shortly after ordering the deployment of US nuclear submarines near Russian waters.

Washington:

In a dramatic escalation of rhetoric, US President Donald Trump has declared that the United States is fully prepared for a nuclear war with Russia. His comments come amid increasingly strained relations between Washington and Moscow. However, Trump also added, "I don't think anyone wins in such a situation."

Trump made the remarks shortly after ordering the deployment of US nuclear submarines near Russian waters. The move is expected to further strain US-Russia relations. In a post on his social media platform, Trump explained that he had issued the order in response to what he described as “highly provocative statements” by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

"Words matter. Sometimes they lead to unintended consequences," Trump wrote. “I hope that’s not the case with Medvedev’s remarks."

War of words

The exchange between Trump and Medvedev began earlier this week, with Trump calling Medvedev a “failed former president of Russia” in a social media post on Thursday morning. In response, Medvedev fired back, asserting, “Russia is right in every matter and will continue on its path.”

The war of words escalated after Medvedev accused Trump of playing an “ultimatum game” with Russia. In a post, he warned, “Trump should remember two things: first, Russia is not Israel or Iran; and second, every new ultimatum is a threat and a step closer to war—not between Russia and Ukraine, but between Russia and his own country (the United States).”

Trump reiterates US military readiness

Speaking to reporters on Friday as he departed the White House, Trump reiterated that the US is ready for any scenario involving Russia. When asked about the locations of the submarines, he declined to provide details, stating, “We had to do it. We just have to be careful. A threat was made, and we didn’t think it was appropriate, so I need to be very cautious.”

“I’m doing this for the safety of our people,” he added. “When you’re talking about nuclear power, you must be prepared. We are fully prepared.”

Who is Dmitry Medvedev?

Dmitry Medvedev served as President of Russia from 2008 to 2012, stepping in when Vladimir Putin was constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive term. After Medvedev’s presidency, Putin returned to office and has remained in power since 2012. Medvedev is a close ally of Putin and currently holds senior positions in the Russian government. His ongoing war of words with Trump marks a new chapter in rising geopolitical friction between the two nations.