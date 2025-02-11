Private plane crashes into business jet at Arizona's Scottdale Airport, one killed, multiple injured

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a tragic incident, at least one person was killed and others were injured after private jets collided at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday afternoon, authorities said. As per Kelli Kuester, aviation planning and outreach coordinator at the Scottsdale Airport, a midsize business jet collided with another midsize business jet that was parked on private property.

The runway has been closed and will remain closed “for the foreseeable future,” Kuester added. It must be noted that the Scottdale Airport is a popular hub for jets coming in and out of the Phoenix area, especially during big sports weekends like the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament, which attracts huge crowds just a few miles away.

Ascertaining the reason behind the collision, the Federal Aviation Administration said the private jet that collided with the parked plane had veered off the runway. Providing information about the injured, Scottsdale Fire Department Capt. Dave Folio said that two were taken to trauma centres and one was in stable condition at a hospital. He said one person was still trapped in one of the planes and that "we’re doing everything we can to extricate and save the one soul that’s still on board."

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody involved in this,” Folio said.